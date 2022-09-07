Geisinger transitions to degree-granting nursing institution, launches health sciences college

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger launched the Scranton, Pa.-based College of Health Sciences Sept. 7, which will oversee all other institutions — including the Lewiston, Pa.-based School of Nursing's new transition from a diploma-granting to degree-granting school.

The College of Nursing will begin granting associate degrees in 2024, according to a news release from the health system.

"The current demand for nurses exceeds supply and we will continue all existing partnerships to train more nurses," said Beth Finkbiner, MSN, RN, director of the School of Nursing. "Our new degree is a recognition of the need to expand the pipeline even more. Geisinger's associate degree in nursing (ADN) will help close the gap to offer better, easier care for our neighborhoods and communities."