CoxHealth creates new nurse position: 4 notes on support RNs

Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth has created a new nursing position as nursing demand rises.

The role, dubbed "support RNs" is open to nurses who will assist floor nurses in managing the care of medical and surgical patients, according to a July 21 press release. The support RNs will help other nurses assess patient conditions, administer medications, change dressings, monitor vital signs, keep records and provide patients and families with support and education.

"These positions are good for any RNs, but may be perfect for someone who is retired and looking for a way to give back to the community," said Celeste Cramer, system director of recruitment and retention at CoxHealth. "We are looking for people who want to come in and make a difference, particularly during this time, but on a flexible schedule."

Support RN positions are available at all of CoxHealth's hospital campuses in Springfield, Branson, Monett and Lamar.