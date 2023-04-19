American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology names 2023 fellows

Fifty-eight nurse anesthesiologists have been named as candidates for the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology's class of 2023 fellows, according to an April 18 news release.

To even apply, a candidate must have at least 10 years of continuous experience in nurse anesthesia or as a nurse educator or practice leader and must have made significant contributions both in and out of their professional scope. They also must have been a member of the AANA for at least 10 years and have attended its conferences. Three letters of recommendation as well as two essays are also required for the application.

In addition to their advanced degrees as certified registered nurse anesthetists, 49 of the 58 candidates also have doctoral degrees.

"Earning the Fellow of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (FAANA) designation is a major career achievement that reflects years of dedication and a commitment to pursuing excellence in every endeavor," Wilma Gillis, BSN, CRNA, chair of the fellows selection committee, said in a statement. "This is a proud moment for AANA and the AANA Foundation as well as each Fellow and the profession of nurse anesthesiology."

Candidates who are selected for the fellowship will be inducted at the AANA Annual Congress in Seattle in August.