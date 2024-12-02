A boom in male nurses: 8 notes

Nursing offers various career opportunities and has traditionally been dominated by women. However, more men are entering the field due to its stability and pay potential, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 30.

Eight notes related to the boom in male nurses:

1. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows roughly 12.6% of the nation's registered nurses were men in 2023.

2. According to the Journal article, the number of male registered nurses in the U.S. increased from about 140,000 in 2000 to roughly 400,000 last year.

3. Men often decide to enter nursing after serving in the military or exposure to the field through other roles, such as paramedics or firefighters, the Journal article said.

4. Economists at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth found that men often enter the registered nursing field early in their careers, in their late 20s or early 30s, typically after pursuing other job paths.

5. Jason Mott, PhD, RN, president of the American Association for Men in Nursing, told the Journal men are entering nursing after considering job security and job stability.

6. Pay is another consideration for those entering the nursing field. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of May 2023, the median wage for registered nurses was $86,070 per year, or $41.38 per hour.

7. Within the nursing field, which includes a variety of opportunities, men are moving toward the specialty of nurse anesthetist, according to the Journal article, which notes that roughly 46% of the nation's nurse anesthetists are men.

8. In 2023, nursing leaders told Becker's there were myriad opportunities to attract more men to the field and highlight the diverse career options available with a nursing degree. For example, the leaders said efforts can begin earlier, including educating high school and middle school students about the field. Read the full article here.





