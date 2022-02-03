9 South Carolina hospitals with top nurse-patient communication scores

The following South Carolina hospitals received the highest marks for nurse communication, according to the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

At least 83 percent of patients at the hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26, 2022, and based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four quarters. CMS says users should interpret the data with caution, "as they are based on fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients, and fewer hospitals than normal."

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

Bon Secours-St. Francis Xavier Hospital (Charleston)

Charleston VA Medical Center

East Cooper Medical Center (Mount Pleasant)

McLeod Health Clarendon (Manning)

Newberry County Memorial Hospital

Pelham Medical Center (Greer)Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital (Simpsonville)

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)