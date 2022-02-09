8 Oklahoma hospitals with top nurse-patient communication scores

The following Oklahoma hospitals received the highest marks for nurse communication via the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

At least 86 percent of patients at the hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26 based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four. Users should interpret the data with caution since it's based on "fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients and fewer hospitals than normal," according to CMS.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Integris Grove Hospital

Oklahoma Surgical Hospital (Tulsa)

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee

Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital

Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital-South Campus (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)