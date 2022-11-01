8 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers

Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 

1. Centura Health, based in Centennial, Colo., seeks a regional CNO to oversee three critical access hospitals in Northwest Kansas and Eastern Colorado. 

2. Christus Health, based in Irving, Texas, seeks an associate CNO for Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Westover Hills in San Antonio.

3. ECU Health, based in Greenville, N.C., seeks a CNO. 

4. Jackson Health System in Miami seeks an associate CNO for the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center, also in Miami. 

5. Select Specialty Hospital, based in Mechanicsburg, Pa., seeks a CNO to work in Fort Thomas, Ky.

6. Tewksbury (Mass.) Hospital seeks a CNO. 

7. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CNO for MercyOne Clinton (Iowa) Medical Center. 

8. UPMC, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a CNO for UPMC Somerset (Pa.).

