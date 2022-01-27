7 Vermont hospitals with the top nurse-patient communication scores

The following Vermont hospitals received the highest marks for nurse communication, according to the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

At least 83 percent of patients at the hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent data released Oct. 27 and based on two quarters — July through December — rather than the customary four quarters. CMS says users should interpret the data with caution, "as they are based on fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients, and fewer hospitals than normal."

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

Rutland Regional Medical Center

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (Bennington)

Springfield Hospital

University of Vermont-Fletcher Allen Health Care (Burlington)

Central Vermont Medical Center (Barre)

Gifford Medical Center (Randolph)

Copley Hospital (Morrisville)