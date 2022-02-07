7 Pennsylvania hospitals with top nurse-patient communication scores

The following Pennsylvania hospitals received the highest marks for nurse communication, according to the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

At least 89 percent of patients at the hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26, 2022, and based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four quarters. CMS says users should interpret the data with caution, "as they are based on fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients, and fewer hospitals than normal."

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

UPMC Bedford Memorial (Everett)

OSS Health Orthopaedic Hospital (York)

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital

Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)

Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)

Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)

Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)