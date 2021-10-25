7 nursing schools launching new programs amid shortages

Some schools have launched innovative nursing programs and partnerships to address nursing shortages persisting around the country.

Here are seven schools that have recently launched nursing programs:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.

Bellarmine University (Louisville, Ky.)

Bellarmine will offer a one-year accelerated nursing program beginning in January, WDRB reported Oct. 21.

University of Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)

The University of Oklahoma announced Oct. 20 an expansion of its nursing program through a partnership with hospitals in Norman, Okla., and Ducan, Okla. Students enrolling in the new programs will take classes and do clinical rotations at the hospitals.

"Our hope and our desire is that this program can be repeated in other healthcare industries," said Brittni McGill, the chief nursing officer at Normal Regional Health System.

Glenville (W.Va.) State College

Glenville State College announced a scholarship program with Mon Health Oct. 20 for its recently announced nursing program, according to WVNews. Students will earn their nursing degree, fulfill most of their clinical rotations within Mon Health System, and be guaranteed employment within the health system following graduation.

Collin College (McKinney, Texas) and Tarrant County College (Fort Worth, Texas)

The new partnership announced Oct. 18 between the two colleges streamlines the process for registered nurses pursuing bachelor of science degrees in nursing to transfer community college credits to Collin College in Fort Worth, Texas. Participants could earn their degrees in as little as nine months, according to the release. All program applicants must hold a current unrestricted license as a registered nurse in Texas.

Chamberlain University College of Nursing (Atlanta)

Chamberlain University announced a partnership with Emory Healthcare Oct. 21 encouraging registered nurses to continue their education through bachelor degrees.

"Chamberlain University is committed to addressing workforce needs through access to high-quality education, and we are pleased to launch this initiative with Emory Healthcare that encourages a culture of lifelong learning for all nurses," said Chamberlain President Karen Cox, PhD. "This collaborative effort is designed to ensure a more streamlined pathway for nurses to attain their BSN degree, which in turn supports advanced quality of patient care for the communities they serve."

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (Amarillo, Texas)

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is expanding its traditional bachelor of science in nursing program to its Amarillo campus, KFDA reported Oct. 20.

Rasmussen University (Bloomington, Minn.)

Rasmussen University announced Oct. 5 an accelerated nursing program with a hybrid schedule for students enrolling at North Dakota and Wisconsin campuses to increase flexibility and remove geographic barriers.