5 nurses recognized for Magnet nurse of the year

The American Nurses Credentialing Center announced recipients of its 2024 Magnet Nurse of the Year Awards.
The awards recognize outstanding clinical contributions of nurses in each of the five magnet model components: transformational leadership; structural empowerment; exemplary professional practice; new knowledge, innovations and improvements; and empirical outcomes.
Here are this year's awardees:
- Transformational Leadership: Anita Rich, DNP, RN, the heart failure coordinator and diabetes care and education specialist at Emory Johns Creek (Ga.) Hospital.
- Structural Empowerment: Katrina Brown, MSN, RN, a sexual assault nurse examiner and clinical nurse in the emergency department at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Hospital.
- Exemplary Professional Practice: Diane Scheb, MSN, RN, the advanced specialty program coordinator for the interprofessional acute pain service at Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System.
- New Knowledge, Innovations and Improvements: Kayla Witthoeft, BSN, RN, a post-anesthesia and critical care nurse at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial in Seneca, S.C.
- Empirical Outcomes: Leah Rawdon, DNP, the lead pediatric nurse practitioner at Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital.