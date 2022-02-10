5 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Here are five nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Jan. 11:

1. The city of Richmond Hill, Ga., allowed local nurse practitioners Kathryn Strickland, MSN, and Amber Brown, MSN, start their own pop-up COVID-19 testing site — Friendly Neighborhood NP — after the nurses saw high demand when they started doing house calls for COVID-19 testing in October, local CBS affiliate WTOC reported Jan. 11.

2. After working nearly 50 years as a nurse, Cindy Roden, RN, came out of retirement to work as a nurse in the short-staffed COVID-19 unit at Aicota Health Care Center, a nursing home in Aitkin, Minn., the Minnesota Reformer reported Jan. 27.

3. After her mother died of breast cancer, Klisa Hargrove-Loper, DNP, CRNA, a nurse anesthetist at AtlantiCare in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., started the Paula Hargrove Foundation. The foundation provides care bags to breast cancer patients, each stocked with $150 worth of necessities, local ABC affiliate WPVI reported Feb. 10.

4. Paula Richardson, an intensive care unit nurse at Atlanta-based Emory Medical Center, estimates she's tested 40,000 patients for COVID-19. She began bringing tests to Black communities via a mobile testing unit in her own car in February 2021 and seven months later, received a federal grant to launch an in-person testing and vaccination site in South Dekalb, Ga., The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Feb. 10.