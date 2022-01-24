4 West Virginia hospitals with the top nurse-patient communication scores

The following West Virginia hospitals received the highest marks for nurse communication, according to the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

At least 88 percent of patients at these four West Virginia hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent data released Oct. 27 and based on two quarters — July through December — rather than the customary four quarters. CMS says users should interpret the data with caution, "as they are based on fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients, and fewer hospitals than normal."

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

Huntington VA Medical Center

Plateau Medical Center (Oak Hill)

St. Joseph's Hospital (Buckhannon)

Beckley VA Medical Center