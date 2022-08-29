4 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Here are nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Aug. 19:

Charleston, S.C., nurse Zakihia Moultrie, BSN, RN, known as Nurse Zee, has launched a new organization called Black Women in Medicine, local ABC affiliate WCIV reported Aug. 23. The organization will hold health affairs and events for Black women already working in healthcare and mentor students who plan on becoming healthcare professionals in the future.

Amanda Herbert, a nursing manager at Heart Hospital of Austin, Texas, organized a blood drive Aug. 24 to help ensure supplies ahead of Labor Day weekend, FOX 7 Austin reported.

Kathy Hostetter, LPN, has spent 40 years as a nurse at San Luis Valley Health in Alamosa, Colo., the health system said Aug. 19.

Debbie Layton, RN, a nurse st Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, was recently reunited with Ben Hellebusch, a quadruplet she helped deliver 22 years ago who was doing clinical rotations as a nursing student at the hospital, Good Morning America reported Aug. 26.