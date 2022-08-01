4 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Here are four nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since July 16:

Kim Still, RN, a nurse at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Ga., adopted the dog of a terminally ill patient she cared for after the patient passed away, ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported July 27.

Muriel Engelman, a veteran Army nurse who served on the front lines of World War II, died June 30, The Washington Post reported July 20. She was 101.

Teresa Sheffer, RN, marked her 35th year at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported July 18. She has worked across the three-hospital pediatric system during her nursing career.

A behavioral health nurse at Richmond, Va.-based Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital named Anne made her way down an embankment after noticing a school bus accident while driving on April 21. She and other witnesses helped rescue the children and the bus driver after the accident, local NBC affiliate WWBT reported July 26. The report did not include the nurse's last name.





