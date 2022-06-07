4 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Nurses have made headlines in recent weeks for their life-saving actions outside of work, volunteering to provide care internationally and more.

Four nurses who have made headlines for their efforts on and off the job since April 18:

Kristan Cantrell, RN, a nurse at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Ind., on March 15 pulled a woman from a car crash before the car was engulfed in flames, local CBS affiliate WLKY reported April 18. She received the hospital's good Samaritan award for the lifesaving effort.

San Diego nurse Ana Wilkinson, RN, volunteered with the Global Disaster Relief Team to offer medical assistance in Ukraine, local ABC affiliate KGTV reported April 27. She became known as the "dancing nurse" at the start of the pandemic for posting upbeat dancing videos with other medical professionals while volunteering at hospitals in New York City.

Manny Remilus, RN, a nurse at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New York City, was among members of the Northwell Health nurses choir — a group that made it to the finals on the television show "America's Got Talent." On the job, Mr. Remilus also turns to music to bring children's hospital stays brighter, CBS News reported May 19.

Lorilea Johnson, DNP, a nurse practitioner at Cape Girardeau (Mo.) VA Health Center, has developed a triage protocol urgent care providers can use to evaluate chest pain, local NBC affiliate WPSD reported June 6.