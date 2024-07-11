32% of US hospitals hired international nurses in 2022: KFF

Data indicates a growing share of U.S. hospitals rely on international nurses at a time when the federal government is limiting the number of visa applications from foreign-educated nurses being processed.

In 2022, 32% of hospitals reported hiring foreign-educated nurses, up from 16% in 2010, according to a new KFF analysis of American Hospital Association annual survey data. As of 2022, around 500,000 immigrant nurses were working at U.S. healthcare facilities. In all, they account for about 1 in 6 of the close to 3.2 million registered nurses in the country.

In June, the government extended a pause on the processing of new international nurse visa applications. The State Department said high-demand for EB-3 visas among skilled workers, including nurses, has nearly depleted the available supply, and that it will only consider applications submitted on or before Dec. 1, 2021.

The move sparked concern from the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment, which is urging Congress to pass the Healthcare Worker Resilience Act. Since most employment-based visas that immigrant nurses applied for before December 2021 have already been processed, the AAIHR says the restrictions essentially shut down the pipeline for international nursing talent.

"Until we can correct capacity issues that force nursing schools to reject thousands of qualified applicants annually, international nurses will remain essential to safe nurse staffing," AAIHR President Patty Jeffrey, RN, said in a news release last month. "This latest visa freeze halts the flow of qualified international nurses when American hospitals need them most, and the only way to correct it is through congressional action."





