26 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 26 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Cabot (Ariz.) ER & Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

2. Charleston, W.Va.-based Highland Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

3. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health System seeks an AVP chief nursing officer at its Stratford, N.J., location.

4. NYC Health + Hospitals seeks a chief nursing officer.

5. Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System seeks an assistant chief nursing officer at its Gloucester, Va., location.

6. Nashville, Ark.-based Howard Memorial Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

7. Fort Defiance, Ariz.-based Tsehootsooi Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

8. International Falls, Minn.-based Rainy Lake Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

9. Phoenix-based Banner Health seeks a senior director, chief nursing officer at its Susanville, Calif., location.

10. Breese, Ill.-based HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

11. Muncie, Ind.-based Ball Memorial Hospital seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer of its east central region.

12. Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health's Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio, seeks a chief nursing officer.

13. Maumee, Ohio-based St. Luke's Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

14. Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

15. West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer in its Peoria, Ill., region.

16. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oak Ridge, Tenn., location.

17. Regency Hospital-Meridian (Miss.) seeks a chief nursing officer.

18. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health seeks a chief nursing officer at its New Braunfels, Texas, location.

19. Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System seeks a chief nursing officer at its Decatur, Ill., location.

20. Alameda (Calif.) Health System seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oakland, Calif., location.

21. Edinburg, Texas-based Driscoll Children's Hospital seeks a senior director and chief nursing officer.

22. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at Tucson, Ariz.-based Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital.

23. Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer/vice president of nursing at its Grafton, Wis., location.

24. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at its Dublin, Ga., location.

25. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health seeks an assistant chief nursing officer at its Maple, Wis., location.

26. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at North Logan, Utah-based Cache Valley Hospital.