26 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 26 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.
1. Cabot (Ariz.) ER & Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.
2. Charleston, W.Va.-based Highland Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.
3. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health System seeks an AVP chief nursing officer at its Stratford, N.J., location.
4. NYC Health + Hospitals seeks a chief nursing officer.
5. Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System seeks an assistant chief nursing officer at its Gloucester, Va., location.
6. Nashville, Ark.-based Howard Memorial Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.
7. Fort Defiance, Ariz.-based Tsehootsooi Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.
8. International Falls, Minn.-based Rainy Lake Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.
9. Phoenix-based Banner Health seeks a senior director, chief nursing officer at its Susanville, Calif., location.
10. Breese, Ill.-based HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.
11. Muncie, Ind.-based Ball Memorial Hospital seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer of its east central region.
12. Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health's Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio, seeks a chief nursing officer.
13. Maumee, Ohio-based St. Luke's Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.
14. Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health seeks a chief nursing officer.
15. West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer in its Peoria, Ill., region.
16. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oak Ridge, Tenn., location.
17. Regency Hospital-Meridian (Miss.) seeks a chief nursing officer.
18. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health seeks a chief nursing officer at its New Braunfels, Texas, location.
19. Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System seeks a chief nursing officer at its Decatur, Ill., location.
20. Alameda (Calif.) Health System seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oakland, Calif., location.
21. Edinburg, Texas-based Driscoll Children's Hospital seeks a senior director and chief nursing officer.
22. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at Tucson, Ariz.-based Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital.
23. Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer/vice president of nursing at its Grafton, Wis., location.
24. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at its Dublin, Ga., location.
25. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health seeks an assistant chief nursing officer at its Maple, Wis., location.
26. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at North Logan, Utah-based Cache Valley Hospital.