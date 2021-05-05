20 freebies, discounts to honor National Nurses Week

Nurses Week 2021 starts May 6. Here are 20 companies offering nurses freebies or discounts in recognition, as listed by USA Today and Delish.

Most discounts or freebies require a work ID or other form of professional identification.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Companies are listed alphabetically.

1. Adidas has a healthcare collection and offers medical professionals 30 percent off on the line's items.

2. Biggby Coffee is giving the first 50 nurses at select locations a free beverage of choice May 6 with proof of medical ID.

3. Brooklyn Bedding is offering medical providers 25 percent off and free shipping on their orders.

4. Cinnabon is offering different promotions at their locations from May 6 -12.

5. Chipotle Mexican Grill is giving away 250,000 codes for free burritos to nurses, medical providers and hospital providers.

6. Dave & Buster's is giving all healthcare workers a $10 game card. 7

7.Dunkin' is providing free medium hot or iced coffee May 6 to healthcare workers who show their ID.

8. Hooters is giving medical professionals 20 percent off their bill.

9. IHOP is offering medical professionals 25 percent off meals.

10. Insomnia Cookies will offer nurses a free classic cookie, no purchase necessary, or a free six-pack of cookies with any purchase through May 9.

11. Juice It Up! will give nurses and other "hospital heroes" free smoothies May 10.

12. Lululemon offers a 25 percent discount to active first responders year-round.

13. McAlister's Deli is giving nurses a free tea through May 7. Through May 6, they are also accepting nominations for a nurse to win free catering.

14. Panda Express is offering nurses 10 percent off their meal.

15. O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar is offering nurses a free slice of pie May 6 -2, dine in only.

16. Outback Steakhouse is giving medical staff 10 percent off of their check.

17. The Parking Spot is giving nurses 25 percent off airport parking through May 12 and 10 percent after that.

18. Staples is offering healthcare workers and first responders 25 percent off in-store purchases with their ID and coupon code 50668.

19. Tijuana Flats is giving nurses a free entree May 7 with code TYVM2575 at checkout.

10. Zaxby's is offering nurses a buy-one-get-one meal May 6.

