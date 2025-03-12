1st national standards for progressive care nursing: 5 notes

On March 11, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses published the first standalone guidance tailored to progressive care nurses.

The organization has previously offered clinical guidance for this growing specialty alongside other critical care areas. The new edition dives deeper into progressive care nursing. Here are five things to know:

1. The AACN introduced the term "progressive care" more than 20 years ago to define care for moderately stable, acutely ill patients with a high risk of instability. In early 2024, progressive care nurses were the ninth most in-demand healthcare jobs, according to LinkedIn.

2. Nurses who care for these patients work in hospital units called progressive care units and other areas including telemetry, stepdown, intermediate, adaptable acuity, emergency departments and long-term acute care hospitals.

3. The "AACN Scope and Standards for Progressive Care Nursing Practice" resource provides practical applications, role-specific insights and an outline of the expected level of practice for progressive care nurses.

4. The organization's progressive care nursing certification is its fastest growing credential.

5. The AACN said it will publish new guidance, "Standards for Appropriate Staffing in Adult Progressive Care," this spring. A separate "Scope and Standards for Critical Care Nursing Practice" resource will be published in 2026.