14 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 14 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health seeks an AVP, chief nursing officer at its location in Norton, Va.

2. HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

3. Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer/vice president of nursing at its Grafton, Wis., location.

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at its Dublin, Ga., location.

5. London, Ohio-based Madison Health seeks a chief nursing officer/vice president.

6. North Austin (Texas) Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

7. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health seeks an assistant chief nursing officer at its Maple, Wis., location.

8. Renton, Wash.-based Providence seeks a chief nursing officer at its Missoula, Mont., location.

9. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health University Hospital seeks a vice president/chief nursing officer.

10. Fayetteville, Tenn.-based Lincoln Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.

11. Middlebury, Vt.-based Porter Medical Center seeks an associate vice president/chief nursing officer.

12. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus seeks a chief nursing officer and senior vice president.

13. Oklahoma City-based Community Hospital OKC seeks a chief nursing officer.

14. Medical City Dallas seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.