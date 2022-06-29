12 systems hiring chief nursing officers 

Below are 12 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. A community-owned health system in Gunnison, Colo., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

2. Encompass Health, based in Birmingham, Ala., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Eau Claire, Wis.

3. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking an assistant chief nursing officer for its location in Independence, Mo.

4. Holy Cross Health, based in Silver Spring, Md., is seeking an assistant chief nursing officer.

5. Legacy Health, based in Portland, Ore., is seeking a chief nursing officer and vice president for Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash.

6. McLaren Healthcare, based in Grand Blanc, Mich., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

7. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, based in Memphis, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

8. PAM Health, based in Enola, Pa., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Oakdale, Pa.

9. Quorum Health, based in Brentwood, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Mount Vernon, Ill.

10. Select Specialty Hospital, based in Mechanicsville, Pa., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Atlantic City, N.J.

11. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Goodyear, Ariz.

12. University Hospital, based in Newark, N.J., is seeking a chief nursing officer.