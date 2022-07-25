12 systems hiring chief nursing officers 

Below are 12 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Advocate Aurora Health, based in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, is seeking a chief nursing officer for Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill.

2. Ardent Health Services, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Albuquerque, N.M.

3. B.E. Smith, based in Lenexa, Kan., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Gunnison, Colo.

4. Centura Health, based in Centennial, Colo., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Garden City, Kan.

5. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

6. Holy Cross Health, based in Silver Spring, Md., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

7. LifeBridge Health, based in Baltimore, is seeking an associate chief nursing officer.

8. McLaren Health Care, based in Grand Blanc, Mich., is seeking a chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services for its location in Bay City, Mich.

9. Mission Health, based in Asheville, N.C., is seeking an assistant chief nursing officer.

10. Novant Health, based in Charlotte, N.C., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Salisbury, N.C.

11. Nutex Health, based in Houston, is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Fort Smith, Ark.

12. PAM Health, based in Enola, Pa., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Corpus Christi, Texas.