10 Texas hospitals with the top nurse-patient communication scores

The following Texas hospitals received the highest marks for nurse communication, according to the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

At least 90 percent of patients at the hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent data released Oct. 27 and based on two quarters — July through December — rather than the customary four quarters. CMS says users should interpret the data with caution, "as they are based on fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients, and fewer hospitals than normal."

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

Baylor Medical Center at Trophy Club

Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman

Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio

Houston Physicians' Hospital (Webster)

Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo)

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)

The Physicians Centre Bryan

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital-Southlake

Texas Institute for Surgery at Presbyterian Hospital Dallas