NextGen names new CFO, COO

Atlanta-based NextGen Healthcare, an EHR vendor, has named James Hammerschmidt as incoming CFO.

Mr. Hammerschmidt joined NextGen in 2017 and currently serves as senior vice president of finance and investor relations.

Mr. Hammerschmidt will succeed Jamie Arnold, who will retire March 31 after eight years with NextGen, according to a Dec. 4 news release.

Srinivas Velamoor has also been named NextGen's president and COO, effective immediately.

In his new role, Mr. Velamoor will lead technology, strategy, product, business development and M&A, along with revenue cycle and EDI managed services.

Mr. Velamoor joined NextGen in 2021 and previously served as the company's chief growth and strategy officer and executive vice president.