Joint Commission International to offer sustainability certificate

Joint Commission International will launch a sustainability certification program for global healthcare organizations in 2025.

JCI is offering the voluntary certification to accredited and nonaccrediated organizations in partnership with International Hospital Federation’s Geneva Sustainability Centre.

The certification, set to launch Jan. 1, will offer organizations a framework for developing sustainability priorities and tracking progress across three domains:

Environmental impact

Health, equity and well-being

Leadership and governance

The international certification comes after The Joint Commission launched a similar sustainability certification for U.S. hospitals on Jan. 1, 2024.

