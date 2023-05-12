Vaccine, mask mandates to be banned under Florida's new 'medical freedom' laws

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a package of "medical freedom" legislation into law May 11, including a law that prohibits businesses and government entities from requiring people to provide proof of vaccination or mandate they wear a mask to gain entry or access to services.

The governor's office said the pieces of legislation "protect Floridians from medical mandates, empower doctors, and prohibit dangerous gain of function research." The new laws prohibit employers from refusing employment or issuing disciplinary action against an individual "solely on the basis of vaccination or immunity status," and prevents discrimination against individuals related to vaccination or immunity status.

Additionally, the legislation creates new freedom of speech protections for health providers in the state, enables physicians to collaborate with patients to prescribe "alternative" COVID-19 treatments, and protects physicians' right to deny certain services if against their moral, ethical or religious beliefs.