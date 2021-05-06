US reaches 10th settlement for patient deaths at West Virginia VA hospital

The federal government reached its 10th settlement concerning patient deaths at Clarksburg, W.Va.-based Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, according to WVNews.

The government agreed to pay a $625,000 settlement to the family of Charles Dean, who died at the medical center April 26, 2017. His family claimed his death came after he was wrongfully injected with insulin, and alleged there were "multiple system failures by the employees and administration" at the hospital, according to WVNews.

In July 2020, a former nursing assistant at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center pleaded guilty to seven counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault with the intent to commit murder. Reta Mays, 46, admitted to killing seven patients by injecting them with lethal doses of insulin, causing their blood sugar to drop to dangerously low levels. The patients died of hypoglycemia. Ms. Mays also admitted to injecting insulin into an eighth patient, who didn't die.

Ms. Mays wasn't charged in Mr. Dean's death, according to WVNews.

