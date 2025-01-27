Trump fires HHS inspector general: 4 notes

HHS Inspector General Christi Grimm was one of more than a dozen federal watchdogs fired by President Donald Trump, ABC News reported Jan. 26.

Mr. Trump fired the inspectors general of at least 15 federal agencies on the evening of Jan. 24, according to The Washington Post. The top watchdogs at the Defense Department, State Department, Labor Department and the Department of Veterans Affairs were also among those fired.

On Jan. 24, Mr. Trump told reporters the firings are a "very common thing to do," the Post reported. The president intends to install new inspectors general.

"Some people thought that some [inspectors general] were unfair or some were not doing their job," Mr. Trump said.

Here are four things to know: