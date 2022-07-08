Teladoc, Amwell settle remote health tech patent suit

Teladoc and Amwell settled their patent infringement lawsuit over technologies used in remote patient monitoring, Bloomberg Law reported July 6.
Both companies came to an agreement to drop all claims and counterclaims without prejudice, according to a filing from the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.
Four things to know about the lawsuit:
- Teladoc sued Amwell Oct. 12, 2020, alleging that Amwell's telemedicine carts, digital stethoscope and multilens digital scope infringe on nine patents. The company sought out an unspecified cash compensation and a court order to block further unauthorized use of the inventions.
- InTouch Technologies, which was acquired by Teladoc for $600 million in January 2020, contains a patent portfolio that covers virtual care technologies including robot use and telemedicine carts. The patents in the lawsuit stem from the InTouch acquisition.
- Amwell told The Wall Street Journal when the suit was filed that the claims "lack merit" and that it "intend[s] to defend against them vigorously."
- Judge Maryellen Noreika in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware approved the dismissal of claims and counterclaims from both companies July 6.