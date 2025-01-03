Rhode Island system settles alleged worker pay violations for $1.9M

Providence, R.I.-based Care New England Health will pay $1.9 million in back wages and damages to 853 workers who were not properly compensated for working through breaks during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a settlement announced Jan. 3 by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The DOL found Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick, R.I., automatically deducted 30-minute breaks, even when staffing needs prevented employees from taking them. This allegedly led to overtime violations for emergency room and other staff working more than 40 hours a week.

"The wage and hour division is eager to return the $1.9 million in wages and liquidated damages we recovered to the workers who put their needs second and delivered essential care to the many people in Rhode Island who suffered during the pandemic," Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman said. "An administrative resolution like this allows affected workers to collect their hard-earned wages promptly."

The settlement, covering July 2019 to December 2022, also includes $100,000 in penalties for willful violations and requires the hospital to update its timekeeping practices to comply with federal labor laws.

Care New England Health did not respond to Becker's request for comment.