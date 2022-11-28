Police arrest man suspected of firing shots inside Tennessee hospital

Nashville, Tenn., police have arrested a man accused of opening fire in the stairwell at Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital on Nov. 26, according to local news outlets.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at the hospital early on the morning of Nov. 26. Security guards at the hospital told police they heard at least two gunshots in the stairwell, according to an affidavit cited by ABC affiliate WKRN. Police found the suspect, Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, on the fourth floor of the stairwell with a firearm. Officers found multiple magazines and multiple bullet casings that matched the pistol found near the suspect. The gunfire damaged a stairwell door and was heard by two nurses, according to an affidavit.

Police believe Mr. Zaayenga entered the hospital through a locked back door. He was charged with reckless endangerment, vandalism, possession of a weapon and criminal trespassing. He is set to appear in court Nov. 29.

The hospital, part of St. Louis-based Ascension, sent the following statement to NBC affiliate WSMV and WKRN:

"The safety of our associates, providers, patients and visitors is always our highest priority. We are so proud of the prompt response by our associates and the Metro Nashville Police Department. We are most thankful for the safety of all involved. Our campus leaders have visited hospital departments to answer associates' questions, concerns and provide support. We are fully cooperating with Metro Nashville Police Department in their investigation."