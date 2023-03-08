Physician sues hospital for allegedly 'squeezing him out of the pain market'

A pain management physician is suing New Martinsville, W.Va.-based Wetzel County Hospital for "squeezing him out of the market," the West Virginia Record reported Feb. 20.

Roland Chalifoux, MD, filed a complaint in federal court against the hospital, Morgantown-based West Virginia United Health System and several hospital administrators and physicians. Dr. Chalifoux is arguing the system intentionally drove him out of the market to limit competition. He claims his reputation has been damaged and that a recent suspension has made it "virtually impossible" for him to obtain new medical staff privileges at any other hospital or licensure in other states, according to the West Virginia Record.

Wetzel County Hospital suspended his privileges June 16 following an incident June 6; an internal investigation followed. Allegations involving the incident have not been made public. Prior to his hearing, Dr. Chalifoux claims he did not receive a copy of the complaint or of witness statements. His suspension was upheld at his hearing and after an appeal to the board of directors.

The hospital and health system reported the suspension to the National Practitioner Data Bank and the West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine. Earlier this month, the WVBOM dismissed the complaint, according to the West Virginia Record.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chalifoux claims the system hired another pain management physician and promoted the new hire on billboards that said, "Your pain is under new management."

He is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney fees and court costs.

Editor's note: The hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Becker's will update this story once more information becomes available.