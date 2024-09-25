Pennsylvania hospital fires workers accused of sharing inappropriate content

Independence Health System has fired four individuals who worked at its Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, Pa., following the alleged sharing of inappropriate patient images.

Two of the former Westmoreland Hospital employees — nurses Peter Castellano, 36, of Pittsburgh, and Melissa Tompkins, 36, of Baldwin, Pa. — have also been charged with disclosing intercepted communications, criminal use of a communication facility, invasion of privacy and harassment, a spokesperson for the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Becker's.

The charges and terminations come after Mr. Castellano and Ms. Tompkins allegedly shared photos and video recordings of patients without their permission, which investigators say were sent in a group text thread from numbers belonging to the nurses, TribLive reported Sept. 24. Police said the photos included unclothed or partially clothed patients, and some videos showed the nurses antagonizing patients, the news outlet reported. According to the news outlet, Mr. Castellano and Ms. Tompkins, who also uses the last name Marsh, have denied wrongdoing.

Two other individuals accused of being involved in the messaging have not been charged, according to TribLive.

Independence Health System shared the following statement with Becker's on Sept. 25: "Independence Health System was shocked and outraged to discover egregious actions involving four of its Westmoreland Hospital employees, actions that starkly contradicted our core values and standards of conduct.

"We are grateful to the team member who reported this misconduct, enabling us to act swiftly. Upon learning of the situation, our leadership initiated a thorough investigation and involved law enforcement immediately. The employees in question were terminated without delay.

"With over 7,000 dedicated professionals, Independence Health System remains committed to upholding the highest ethical standards in healthcare. This commitment is the foundation of our culture, and we will continue to prioritize integrity and accountability in all that we do."