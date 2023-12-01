OIG recovered $3.4B in fraudulent payments in 2023

HHS' Office of Inspector General recovered over $3 billion in fraudulent payments in 2023, according to the agency's semiannual report to Congress.

According to a Dec. 1 news release from the government watchdog, $283 million is expected to be returned based on audit findings, and $3.16 billion will be returned based on investigations.

In fiscal year 2023, the agency reported 707 criminal enforcement actions against individuals and entities suspected of engaging in crimes targeting HHS programs and 746 civil actions taken against alleged fraud. The agency also barred 2,112 individuals and entities from billing federal healthcare programs in 2023.

Read the full report here.