Mount Sinai faces lawsuit for allegedly overstaying lease

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System is facing charges from a landlord who alleges it overstayed its lease, the Commercial Observer reported Oct. 4.

Shawn Khodadadian, MD, a gastroenterologist, owns the building in New York City's Kips Bay neighborhood where Mount Sinai Heart Institute is housed. In a lawsuit filed Oct. 3, Dr. Khodadadian claimed the hospital refused to leave the property in March 2021 when its sublease expired.

Dr. Khodadadian is seeking the $596,000 in rent he says Mount Sinai owes, plus interest. He planned to turn the building into an outpatient surgical center, which the hospital's refusal to leave has delayed, he alleged in court documents.

A representative from Mount Sinai told Becker's the health system does not comment on pending legal matters.