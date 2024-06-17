Justice Department unseals documents in Texas Children's HIPAA violation case

The Justice Department unsealed documents related to Eithan Haim, MD, who is accused of violating HIPAA by leaking internal documents from Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital concerning gender-affirming services.

Dr. Haim faces a four-count indictment for allegedly accessing Texas Children's Hospital's electronic system without authorization, according to a June 17 news release from the Justice Department. This unauthorized access allegedly allowed him to obtain patients' personal health information, including names, treatment codes and details of the attending physicians.

"He allegedly obtained this information under false pretenses and with intent to cause malicious harm to TCH," the news release said.

In May 2023, Dr. Haim shared these internal documents with Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute in New York City. At the time, Dr. Haim was a resident at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and had previously completed rotations at Texas Children's as part of his residency.

If convicted, Dr. Haim could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. He had his arraignment hearing June 17.