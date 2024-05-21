Judge orders Memorial Hermann transplant surgeon to retain texts, emails

A Texas judge has granted a temporary injunction against a transplant surgeon at Houston-based Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center accused of altering patient records, potentially preventing some patients from receiving lifesaving care, the Houston Chronicle reported May 20.

295th District Court Judge Donna Roth granted the temporary injunction to the families of five patients who died awaiting liver transplants at Memorial Hermann. It requires Steve Bynon Jr., MD, to keep critical evidence, such as emails and text messages, that may be relevant to a potential future wrongful death claim, according to the Chronicle.

The order is effective until at least March 3, 2025, the newspaper reported.

Memorial Hermann, which is not a party in the case, referred Becker's to UTHealth Houston for comment. A UTHealth Houston spokesperson told Becker's the organization does not comment on pending litigation.

Federal agencies are investigating allegations that Dr. Bynon altered patient records, which led to denied care and the April closure of Memorial Hermann's liver and kidney transplant programs.

Dr. Bynon's attorney, Matt McCracken, in earlier legal filings, called media coverage and the plaintiffs' description of his practices "misleading and insulting," according to the Chronicle. Mr. McCracken declined to comment to the outlet after this week's hearing.