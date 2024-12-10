Judge blocks Kroger-Albertsons merger

A federal judge has blocked Cincinnati-based Kroger's $24.6 billion proposed acquisition of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, ruling that the merger would reduce competition in the U.S. grocery market, Bloomberg reported Dec. 10.

U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson sided with the Federal Trade Commission, which argued that the deal would harm consumers.

The judge found that the proposed divestiture of hundreds of stores to Keene, N.H.-based C&S Wholesale Grocers would not be sufficient to preserve competition, emphasizing that the structure of the deal could lead to store closures or lost sales.

Kroger and Albertsons had intended to sell 579 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers as part of the merger. The companies emphasized that these stores, which span 18 states, would continue their pharmacy and healthcare operations under C&S ownership.

A C&S spokesperson said in a July 10 statement to Becker's, "Their pharmacist today, and the whole leadership and store associates within that location will continue to serve those customers and keep supporting their health."

C&S was set to pay $2.9 billion for these stores, according to an April 22 news release.

In response to the districts court order, FTC Bureau of Competition Director Henry Liu issued the following statement: "The FTC, along with our state partners, scored a major victory for the American people, successfully blocking Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons. This historic win protects millions of Americans across the country from higher prices for essential groceries—from milk, to bread, to eggs—ultimately allowing consumers to keep more money in their pockets. This victory has a direct, tangible impact on the lives of millions of Americans who shop at Kroger or Albertsons-owned grocery stores for their everyday needs, whether that’s a Fry’s in Arizona, a Von’s in Southern California, or a Jewel-Osco in Illinois. This is also a victory for thousands of hardworking union employees, protecting their hard-earned paychecks by ensuring Kroger and Albertsons continue to compete for workers through higher wages, better benefits, and improved working conditions. I want to also congratulate all of the FTC staff, including the Mergers IV team, for their hard work on this case."

Kroger and Albertsons have not yet commented on the ruling but previously indicated that the deal would likely be canceled if blocked, according to Bloomberg.