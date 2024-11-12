Indiana system sues Humana over withheld reimbursements

Indianapolis-based Community Health Network is suing Humana for allegedly failing to reimburse it for 340B drugs provided to the payer's members, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported Nov. 11.

Four things to know:

1. Community Health Network alleges that Humana intentionally withheld reimbursement for outpatient prescription drugs provided to the payer's Medicare Advantage members between 2018 and 2022, according to the report.

2. The system is seeking $7.4 million from Humana.

3. The system accuses Humana of failing to make good on certain rates set by CMS, which were later adjusted following a Supreme Court ruling.

4. Humana did not respond to a request for comment from the news outlet.