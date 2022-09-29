Hospital for Special Surgery sues HHS for allegedly shorting relief funds

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery filed a lawsuit against HHS for allegedly reducing the hospital's COVID-19 relief funds by $51.2 million, Bloomberg Law reported Sept. 27.

According to the lawsuit filed Sept. 27, HHS' categorization of hospitals for CARES Act reimbursements was "arbitrary and failed to account for the unique characteristics — and revenue losses — of single specialty hospitals."

Although it treated COVID-19 patients from other hospitals to help with overflow — and suffered losses after cutting elective orthopedic surgeries — the hospital said its funds were "drastically cut" from its alleged entitlement of about $160 million to $110 million.

HHS' Health Resources and Services Administration was responsible for the categorization and payouts, according to Bloomberg Law.