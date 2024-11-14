Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent cases

Here are 10 healthcare billing fraud cases that Becker's has reported since Oct. 30:

1. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth agreed to pay $23 million to resolve alleged False Claims Act violations involving improperly coded emergency department claims billed to TRICARE and Medicare.

2. Fazal Panezai, MD, a cardiologist of Morganville, N.J., was sentenced to 35 months in prison for a healthcare fraud scheme.

3. A Michigan pharmacist and his brother were convicted for their roles in a $15 million healthcare fraud scheme.

4. The owner of a St. Louis-area home health company is accused of a more than decade-long scheme that defrauded Missouri's Medicaid program out of more than $3 million.

5. Walgreens agreed to pay $100 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the pharmacy chain of inflating prescription drug prices for insured customers.

6. Horizon Medical Center of Denton (Texas) agreed to pay $14.2 million to settle potential Medicare regulation and Stark Law violations.

7. The owners of Knoxville, Tenn.-based Rocky Hill Pharmacy face charges following a federal investigation into alleged healthcare fraud.

8. A Columbus, Ohio physician and his clinic were found guilty of billing the state's Medicaid program for medical equipment that was never purchased.

9. The owner of a medical billing company pleaded guilty to submitting false claims to public and private insurers.

10. A Texas physician was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison for his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare by prescribing durable medical equipment without having any contact with the patients.