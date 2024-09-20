FTC sues nation's 3 largest PBMs: 10 notes

After weeks of internal disagreements at the Federal Trade Commission about pharmacy benefit managers, the agency said Sept. 20 that it is suing CVS Caremark, Optum Rx and Express Scripts over allegedly inflating insulin prices.

In an administrative complaint, the FTC accused the three PBMs of "abus[ing] their economic power by rigging pharmaceutical supply chain competition in their favor." The complaint alleges these PBMs excluded low-cost insulins to achieve higher rebates, thus artificially inflating insulin list prices and hurting patients.

The FTC said the legal action also includes the companies' group purchasing organizations, Zinc Health Services, Ascent Health Services and Emisar Pharma Services.

What to know: