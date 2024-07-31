Former New York hospital exec claims CEO ignored age, gender discrimination

A former New York hospital administrator is suing her former employer, alleging retaliation for having reported complaints of age and gender discrimination, according to The Leader-Herald.

Patrice McMahon was an executive officer, the vice president of primary care services and an employee of Gloversville-based Nathan Littauer Hospital and Nursing Home, according to the lawsuit filed July 23 in federal court. She worked for the hospital for more than 26 years.

From July or August of 2022 to Nov. 28, 2023, Ms. McMahon reported to CEO Sean Fadale that female hospital employees were experiencing sexual harassment, dismissiveness by male superiors and isolation, and that there "was a growing gender pay inequity favoring males in the salaries," among other complaints, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which was accessed by Becker's, states that Ms. McMahon also reported alleged gender and age-based discrimination during this time, and that Mr. Fadale ignored the complaints, or he expressed open dismissiveness toward Ms. McMahon for reporting the information.

Ms. McMahon, who was born in 1956, alleges she was retaliated against for her reporting. Specifically, she accused Mr. Fadale of telling her in October 2023 that she should consider retirement and alleges that in November 2023, she was disinvited from a monthly data governance meeting. She also alleges that projects she had developed were removed from her responsibility and given to less experienced male colleagues.

According to the lawsuit, Ms. McMahon was terminated within days of her late November meeting with Mr. Fadale. She alleges that reasons stated in the termination letter, including concerns about "retention of providers" and "alignment with strategic direction," are pretextual.

Hospital spokesperson Geoff Peck told Becker's that Nathan Littauer is aware of the complaint and "intends to vigorously defend against these baseless claims. We have no further comment at this time."







