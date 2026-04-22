Former Brigham and Women’s physician indicted on 100 sexual assault charges

Derrick Todd, MD, a former Boston-based Brigham and Women’s rheumatologist, is facing over 100 sexual assault charges involving nearly two dozen patients, The Boston Globe reported April 21.

Dr. Todd worked at two Brigham and Women’s hospitals and a physician practice in Framingham, Mass. Complaints first arose in April 2023 from other physicians who were concerned about Dr. Todd performing breast and pelvic exams on patients. By June, Dr. Todd was placed on administrative leave and he resigned in July at the conclusion of an internal investigation. In September, he agreed to stop practicing medicine. The hospital began reaching out to patients in August and received their first patient complaint. By October, more than 60 women had filed a class-action lawsuit against Dr. Todd. That number rose to over 100 by the end of the month.

Dr. Todd has now been indicted in two Massachusetts counties. Middlesex County has brought forward 22 counts of rape and indecent assault and battery, to which Dr. Todd has pleaded not guilty. Now, he faces more than 80 new charges in Suffolk County, including 21 additional counts of rape, one count of assault with intent to rape, and 59 counts of indecent assault and battery.



Dr. Todd also faces civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault from more than 270 patients, the Globe reported. He is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court.

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