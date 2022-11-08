Express Scripts to shell out $3.2M in prescription drug pricing case

Express Scripts agreed to settle for $3.2 million in a Massachusetts case that accused the pharmacy benefit manager of overcharging for some injured workers' prescriptions.

Attorney General Maura Healey said Express Scripts allegedly "billed and obtained payment for prescription drugs from payers of workers' compensation claims in excess of amounts" permitted by state law at CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid locations, according to a court document filed Nov. 7.

Information found during litigation and the attorney general's investigation is "confidential commercial and trade secret information" and thus protected, according to the document.

As part of the settlement, Express Scripts said it will work to prevent overcharges in its workers' compensation insurance business. Express Scripts did not immediately respond to Becker's requests for comment.

"Employers need a workers' compensation system that is functional, transparent and affordable," Ms. Healey said. "Our office will take action to ensure pharmacy benefits managers follow procedures and do not drive up costs in our workers' compensation system."