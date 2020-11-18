Drug testing practices prompt investigation of 3 New York hospitals

The New York City Commission on Human Rights is investigating drug testing practices at Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai and NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals to determine if they disproportionately target Black and Latinx parents and infants.

The commission announced the investigations following concerns from advocacy groups, according to a Nov. 16 news release. The investigations will look to determine if the hospitals' policies and practices regarding drug testing of pregnant people and newborns show discriminatory racial bias.

Although a positive toxicology test doesn't merit a call to the State Central Register of Child Abuse and Maltreatment, some advocates say hospitals continue to use a single unconfirmed positive screen as a reason to report parents to the SCR. If the SCR accepts the report, the local child welfare agency is legally required to launch a child protection investigation.

At the time of publication, representatives from Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai and NewYork-Presbyterian had not responded to Becker's request for comment.

