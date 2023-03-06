Court rules against George Washington Hospital's request for sales tax refund

Federal judges struck down a request for nearly $1 million in a sales tax refund from District Hospital Partners, the operator of Washington, D.C.-based George Washington Hospital, The GW Hatchett reported March 6.

Between April 2016 and July 2019, the hospital purchased $951,117 worth of prepared meals they said they intended to resell. Sales tax does not typically apply to resold items.

The court struck down George Washington's request for refund of the sales tax charges because the hospital did not provide the seller with proof the meals were going to be resold.