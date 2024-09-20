Arkansas hospital physicians blocked man from duties due to his sex, EEOC alleges

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville (Ark.) refused to allow an employee to perform his surgical technician job duties because of his sex.

The lawsuit, filed Sept. 19 and accessed by Becker's, claims Efrin Chavez was subjected to different terms, conditions or privileges of employment because of his sex from January 2022 to July 2022.

Within days of starting his new position as a surgical technician in the labor and delivery unit, Katie Beal, MD, and Amy Fry, MD, refused to allow Mr. Chavez, who was then 19 years old, to assist with deliveries and take patient vitals, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit also states that Dr. Beal and Dr. Fry "insisted on employing an all-female staff" in the unit.

The EEOC said the physicians' actions violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and is seeking damages, along with Mr. Chavez's reinstatement.



Becker's has reached out to Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville and will update this story if comment is received.