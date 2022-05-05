9 recent healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a telehealth company accused of using unsafe prescribing practices to dozens of medical practices suing UnitedHealth, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Tennessee health system must face nurse practitioner's false claims retaliation suit

Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care and its physician group must face a retaliation lawsuit filed by a nurse practitioner who claimed the organization violated the False Claims Act by retaliating against her for raising billing fraud concerns, a Tennessee district court ruled May 2.

2. HHS' surprise-billing appeal on hold

HHS requested a hold on its appeal of a Texas federal court ruling that voided part of the arbitration process outlined under the No Surprises Act.

3. Telehealth app used unsafe prescribing practices to keep patients, lawsuit says

A former executive at Cerebral claims he was fired in part for raising concerns about prescribing practices at the telepsychiatry company.

4. Attorneys seek to revive $411M antitrust suit against Sutter

Attorneys representing employers and health plan enrollees in a long-running antitrust suit against Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health filed a notice of appeal April 26.

5. Amazon's PillPack to pay $5.8M for insulin overbilling

Amazon's online pharmacy subsidiary, PillPack, on May 2 agreed to pay $5.8 million to the federal government and various states to settle claims that it overcharged government-run health insurance programs.

6. 40 Florida medical practices sue UnitedHealth

Forty Florida medical practices are suing UnitedHealth over the pricing and payment of medical bills.

7. Air ambulance company sues federal agencies over No Surprises Act

A Texarkana, Texas-based air ambulance company is suing HHS and other federal agencies over the No Surprises Act.

8. Humana lawsuit against drugmaker can move forward, judge says

A federal court in New Jersey ruled that Humana's lawsuit against Celgene can move forward, but must prove its claims that the drugmaker engaged in conduct that led to artificially high prices.

9. Walgreens to pay $683M to settle Florida opioid suit

Walgreens agreed to pay Florida $683 million to resolve all claims related to the "distribution and dispensing of prescription opioid medications."





